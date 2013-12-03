Tyrese Breaks Down Over 'Fast & Furious' Co-Star Paul Walker At Crash Site

Tyrese Gibson, who starred alongside Paul Walker in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, visited the crash site on Sunday where Walker died to pay respects to his good friend and late co-star.

Tyrese was overcome with emotion as he placed flowers at the makeshift memorial:

The two had just celebrated Walker’s 40th birthday together.

“Not just a family on camera were a real family #WeJustCelebratedHis40th Pray for his daughter and family and closest friends please this hurts #RIHAW ( Rest in HEAVEN Angel Walker ) Stay strong#FastFamily #MyLastPost”:

Tyrese even posted his last text exchange with Walker:

And paid his repects to his late friend:

