Tyrese has a private Benihana-style restaurant in his backyard, and it looks amazing

Welcome to Gibsihana, the private hibachi restaurant that actor/model/singer Tyrese Gibson built in his backyard.

Aziz Ansari went after the Critics’ Choice Awards, and gave the world a rare glimpse into the restaurant on his Instagram account. It’s everything you’d expect a celebrity’s backyard Benihana-style restaurant to be.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

