WATCH: Tyreke Evan's 50-Foot Game Winner

Not a whole lot has gone right this year for the 6-23 Sacramento Kings, but last night’s heroic shot by Tyreke Evans will go down as one of the top moments of the NBA season.



O.J. Mayo hit a jump-shot to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 98-97 lead over the Kings with just 1.5 seconds left in regulation. The Kings didn’t have a timeout and only had time for one desperate shot, so Evans lofted up a 50-footer that swooshed through the net.

Ironically, Evans had been considering season-ending surgery this week. Here’s the video:



