NFL Scouts Are Stunned By How Good Ex-LSU Outcast Tyrann Mathieu Has Been In Training Camp

After getting kicked off the team at LSU and plummeting in the NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tyrann Mathieu is apparently setting the world on fire in training camp.

According to a report from Ron Wolfley at ArizonaSports.com, scouts and coaches are floored.

One scout called Mathieu “pound for pound, the best player on the field.”

Wolfley, a former player himself, wrote, “I could not be any more impressed.”

Mathieu was a Heisman Finalist and one of the most explosive players in the country when he played at LSU in 2011.

He was kicked off the team last summer for a series of failed drug tests and then got arrested for marijuana possession in October.

When the NFL Combine rolled around, he got criticised because he couldn’t bench press that much weight — which commentators idiotically twisted into a reflection of his lack of work ethic.

The Cardinals ended up picking him in the third round (69th overall). Eleven cornerbacks were taken before him.

It looks like they got an absolute steal.

It’s also a healthy reminder that the fact that a player smoked weed shouldn’t make him undraftable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.