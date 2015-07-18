NFL player sat in a 120-degree car to show what it's like to leave your dog in one

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu partnered with PETA to make a video showing the dangers of leaving an animal in a locked car during hot weather. In order to do so, Mathieu volunteered to sit inside a car on a sunny 90-degree day with the air condition off and the windows rolled up, to see what would happen.

The result is shocking, to say the least:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Throughout the video, Matthieu is constantly fanning himself with his hands, and shaking his shirt, in an attempt to cool off. After temperatures rose to 120 degrees, Mathieu finally quit and exited the car — his face and shirt shirt drenched in sweat.

He lasted just over 8 minutes.

Mathieu questioned how a person could leave their dog in such unbearable conditions.

“This is ultimately what it feels like to be a dog trapped in a car on a hot day, while their owner is probably in the grocery store,” Mathieu said. “So the dog has to sit in the car and literally overheat. I seriously couldn’t imagine leaving my dog in a car like this.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.