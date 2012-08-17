Former Heisman Trophy favourite Goes To Rehab After Getting Kicked Off The LSU Football Team

Photo: AP

Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu is in a drug rehab centre in Houston after getting kicked off the football team last week, according to FOX 8 in New Orleans.Mathieu and his family have decided he will stay in rehab for the time being instead of continuing his education at LSU or transferring to a different school in order to play football this season, Fox reports.



He’s been at the rehab centre since August 13.

Although LSU head coach Les Miles gave no specific reason for Mathieu’s dismissal from the team, sources tell Bruce Feldman of CBS Sports that he’s in rehab for his marijuana use and not any other drug.

These reports basically confirm what Miles wouldn’t last week: that Mathieu was dismissed after a third failed drug test.

