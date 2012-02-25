Tyra Banks Just Graduated From Harvard Business School—Here's Today's Buzz

- TwitterTyra Banks graduates from Harvard Business School with a a certificate from the Owner/President Management Program. Tweets, “Smiling ear2ear on the Harvard Business School campus w/ my diploma! Tnx 2 my fab photographer mama 4 the pic!”
- Chris Brown steals a fan’s iPhone after she took a photo of the singer outside of a Miami club. Brown reportedly told the photog, “”B—-, you ain’t going to put that on no website.” Nice.
- Good girl gone bad! Selena Gomez gets a tattoo…of a heart.
- Gerard Butler has reportedly entered rehab for an addiction to pain medication and cocaine.
- Bosom buddies: Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale and Victoria Beckham ham it up for the cameras at a Vanity Fair bash in Los Angeles.
- Kate Upton steps out in Los Angeles—could use some, uh, support.
- Zac Efron accidentally drops a condom out of his pocket while walking the red carpet at the “Lorax” premiere. His reaction is beyond priceless. Watch below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.