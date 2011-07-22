Guess Which Supermodel-Turned-TV Host Is Attending Harvard Business School?

Tyra Banks.



We were surprised too.

On Thursday’s “Good Morning America,” Banks spoke to host Robin Roberts about attending Harvard Business School , which is forcing the former supermodel to live on-campus for at least three weeks out of the academic year.

When she heard the news, Banks “was freaking out,” but now wouldn’t have it any other way after eating and wearing pajamas with her classmates.

Her inspiration for going back to school? Walt Disney.

Also, in case you were wondering, she’s wearing a “smize” on her eye.

Watch the “GMA” interview below.

