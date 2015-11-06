I only have one major complaint about the new Apple TV

Apple/YouTube This is not a good way to type.

The Apple TV is a pain to type on.

I’ve been an Apple TV user for about 5 years, ever since the second-generation model launched. One of my favourite features was pairing it with Apple’s Remote app on my iPhone so I could use the on-screen keyboard to easily fill in empty fields on various Apple TV menus.

But things are different with the new Apple TV, which went on sale last week. I’ve been testing the device for several days, and typing has gotten worse, not better.

First of all, the iPhone Remote app doesn’t work with the new Apple TV, and it’s unclear if it ever will. (Apple won’t comment.) So you’re stuck using the new Apple TV remote’s touch pad to swipe through a line of letters on your screen and tap out one letter at a time.

It’s especially annoying when setting up the Apple TV for the first time and entering your login information for iTunes, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other apps.

It took me nearly 30 minutes to get everything up and running.

I’m also disappointed that you can’t use Siri dictation to type. One of the most important new features on the Apple TV is Siri. It lets you search for shows and movies across a bunch of different services and works really well. But you can’t use it to search the App Store or dictate text on the screen.

Overall, I’ve been enjoying the new Apple TV a lot. I’m using a test unit from Apple, but plan to buy my own after I give it back. It really is a great device. I just wish Apple thought of a way to make it easier to type.

