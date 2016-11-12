IKEA set up a model of a 'typical Syrian home' in its flagship store

POL/YouTube Rana and her family in Syria.

In the midst of the ongoing war in Damascus, Syria became too dangerous for Rana and her four children, so they fled to the relatively safe suburb of Jamarana. But they only had enough money to rent a cinder block-walled home without mattresses or plumbing.

A recent initiative by the Red Cross in Norway aimed to help Rana and other struggling families in Syria. Rana’s family currently receives food and other donations from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, a humanitarian organisation that’s a part of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross partnered with IKEA to build a replica of Rana’s home at the flagship store in Stockholm, so that shoppers could explore it and empathise with her story. People could donate in-store or online.

The installation, which was up in October and visited by 40,000 weekly visitors, was part of a larger campaign to support the Red Cross’ efforts in Syria. The organisation told CNN that the campaign raised $23.8 million.

The project in IKEA, conceived by the advertising agency POL, was called “25 meters of Syria,” the size of the home’s replica. That translates to 269 square feet, or just a little bigger than the average one-car garage.

Instead of beds, there were foam mats and just a few blankets. IKEA’s iconic tags told stories about Rana and her family for shoppers to read.

According to IKEA, the goal was to raise money for war victims and show the horrors of war in Syria, amongst the other picture-perfect home set-ups in the store.

Check out a video about the project below:

