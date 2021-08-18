Meet the typical Gen Xer, America’s ‘forgotten middle child’ who earns more than everyone else but has the most debt at $136,000

Gen X is often overlooked. FG Trade/getty Images

If you haven’t heard much about Gen X, it’s because they’re known as “the forgotten generation.“

Born between 1965 and 1980, Gen X has fallen to the wayside of the media darlings they’re bookended by – millennials and baby boomers. But Gen Xers are part of a resilient generation that’s expected to outnumber boomers in 2028.

They came of age as “latchkey kids” and, as adults, experienced three recessions and a technological transformation from the dot-com boom to social media. Now turning ages 41 to 56 this year, America’s “middle child” is in the middle of it all – mid-age and mid-career, juggling jobs with taking care of both children and aging parents.

This life stage means that Gen X is in their prime working and earning years, with the typical Gen X-led household earning more than any other generation. But it also means a lot of stress. It’s a prime time for buying big ticket items, like cars and houses, and with larger than average households, Gen X spends the most on consumer goods. It’s left them juggling more debt than other generations and unprepared for retirement.

Because of how they grew up and their mid-life commitments, most Xers feel confident in their ability to withstand crises and in their desire for a stable life.

Here’s what life looks like for the typical Xer.