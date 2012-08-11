Nouriel Roubini Walks Us Through A Typical Day In His Life

Photo: flickr/World Economic Forum

Nouriel Roubini, aka Dr. Doom, is a bit of a jetsetter. Bloomberg Businessweek economics editor Peter Coy just published a profile of NYU economist Nouriel Roubini, and in the interview, he asked some questions about Roubini’s personal life.



Here is what Roubini told Coy when asked about what a typical day is like for him:

I travel about two-thirds to three-quarters of my time, mostly abroad. When I travel I meet, first, clients of RGE [Roubini Global Economics]. Second, prospects and people who may be interested in our work. Wherever I go, I tend to talk to policymakers in that particular country. I find time to think, to read, to write. I meet people in the financial and business sector. I talk with other intellectuals and economists. I do media wherever I go. Starting with a business breakfast or a business lunch or business dinner, I work nonstop. And often when I come back to the hotel, I have hundreds of e-mails to go through, and I write reports—you name it. But you know, I also try to make time to see friends. I love the visual and the performing arts, so museums, galleries, theatre, music. I’m in touch all the time with my team wherever I am. We have a team in New York, in London, and in New Delhi. We have a 24/7 operation.

Coy also asked Roubini about his experience talking to both policymakers and “people on the street” in various countries and how sentiment between the two groups shapes his perspective.

Here’s what Roubini had to say:

Well, personally if I arrive in a country, the first thing I do is ask the cab driver how the economy is doing or what he thinks about their government. When I’m in the hotel, I ask the same questions, or I walk around and go to the local shopping centre. You know, I try to get a sense. And when I’m in a country I also try to talk to people who are not necessarily purely the elite. I think it’s true that the 1 per cent or the elite are living in a world of, maybe, excessive privilege, and they don’t fully realise how much pain and suffering, how much anxiety exists out there. I think there are lots of things that we have to figure out to make sure that we don’t have a social and political backlash.

