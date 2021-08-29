The typical Chipotle customer is a white Millennial who spends their money on skincare and wine, according to the data

Chipotle Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The average Chipotle customer is a white married Millennial.

Chipotle is part of the rise of fast-casual restaurants after a hugely successful quarter.

The average customer visits Chipotle nine times a year and spends about $US150 ($AU205).

The typical Chipotle customer is a white millennial between 25 and 34 years old, according to data provided by analytics firm Numerator. These customers tend to be married without children, likely living in an urban area. They’re likely to have a college degree and make more than $US80,000 ($AU109,386) a year.

The average Chipotle customer is slightly more likely to be white at 51%, but the fast-casual chain’s customers are more likely to be people of color than customers at other quick service chains. They are also more likely to be male compared to other chains.

Chipotle shoppers spend $US17.08 ($AU23) per trip to the fast-casual chain, equal to about the cost of two entrees. They average around nine Chipotle trips per year, less than one a month, for total yearly spending of $US147.26 ($AU201). About 15.4% of all their quick-service restaurant spending goes to Chipotle in a year. Like the average Chick-fil-A customer, this Chipotle customer also spends more at McDonald’s annually.

The average Chipotle customer is into shopping more broadly, not stopping at fast-food chains. They make 200 trips per year to retailers than the average US consumer, spending more than average too. They spent $US33.87 ($AU46) on average per trip across all retailers, with just 1.1% of that spending at Chipotle.

The Chipotle buyer takes the largest share of their average retail spending to Walmart, where they spend about 8% of the total. Their top fast-food brands are Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Subway, and Burger King. At these chains, Chipotle customers are most likely to buy coffee, breakfast sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and wraps, sodas, or another chicken entree.

Though more Chipotle customers are millennials, Gen Z is overrepresented among its customer base. This popularity among Gen Z shows up in the customer data – Chipotle shoppers’ top shopping categories are wine, body skincare, face care, toothbrushes, and sports and energy drinks. Gen Z spends more than any other generation on skincare.

Gen Z is also highly active on social media, where Chipotle is successfully reaching customers. Chipotle has one of the most popular brand pages on TikTok and has even started accepting resumes through the video app to reach Gen Z more directly.

Chipotle just posted a successful quarter, with its most profitable period for its stores since 2015 after raising wages for workers. In June, the fast-casual chain raised prices by about 4%, increasing the price of the average Chipotle meal by about 30 to 40 cents ($0.55).

Chipotle also raised wages, boosting the average hourly pay to $US15 ($AU21), an increase of $US2 ($AU3) over the previous average of $US13 ($AU18). When it raised prices, Chipotle said it was prompted by rising labor costs. The chain had previously warned that labor costs would be passed onto customers.