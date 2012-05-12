Here's The Profile Of A 'Typical Cheating mum' According To Adultery Site Ashley Madison

Photo: shleymadison.com

In anticipation of Mother’s Day, notorious adultery dating website Ashley Madison released information about its current mother members, who make up 69 per cent of the site’s total users. Here’s the picture of a typical cheating mum based on a survey of 2,865 unfaithful mothers:



She’s 31 years old

Has been married five years or less

Has a daughter under three years old

According to the website, the day after Mother’s Day is the second biggest day for female sign-ups and the biggest for married women to join.

“Mother’s Day is a day of reflection for many women, taking stock of what may (or may not) have transpired in the last year or their entire marriage,” CEO Noel Biderman said in a press release. The idea of taking on a potential lover forms if they end up disappointed by the Mother’s Day celebration, Biderman added.

