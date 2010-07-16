China's Severe Flooding Is About To Get A Lot Worse

Rainy season in China is about to get a lot worse. Typhon Conson will hit China within hours and could amplify already severe flooding:



(AP) It was expected to make landfall on Hainan island Friday evening or night, though it could veer to the west and avoid a direct hit.

Light rain was already falling on Hainan, and conditions were dark and windy, an official at the provincial meteorological bureau said. Authorities dispatched relief workers in preparation for the storm and ordered thousands of boats to dock.

Yesterday officials warned that further rainfall would cause the worst flooding in 12 years, possibly killing thousands.

Check out photos of the China flood –>

