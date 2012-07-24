Crazy Footage Of The Huge Typhoon Hitting Hong Kong Right Now

Hong Kong is in the middle of its worst typhoon since 1999.



According to Reuters, “Typhoon Vicente” has a number 10 signal, which means that the financial markets, schools, businesses and non-essential government services will remain closed for some time. Chinese authorities have put areas on orange alert.

You’d be pretty crazy to go outside in this weather, but YouTube user hkstormchaser is doing just that. Here’s his or her video of the craziest moment of the storm, he/she says its past its worst now.



WATCH:

