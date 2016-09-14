A cyclone gusting winds up to 350km/h is surging toward Taiwan

Typhoon Meranti is a scary, powerful storm. And it’s about to crash into Taiwan.

A Category-5 tropical cyclone with sustained winds as fast as 185 miles-per-hour and gusts reaching 225 mph (350km/h), Meranti poses a serious danger to the island nation and Southeastern China. It’s expected to make landfall Thursday.

Meranti’s sustained winds put it on a short list of the fastest typhoons and hurricanes ever recorded.

(“Typhoon” and “hurricane” are two names for the same thing: a tropical cyclone. Broadly speaking, cyclones around the Americas get called hurricanes, and cyclones around Asia get called typhoons.)

Just six named storms ever have reached 185 mph sustained winds: Hurricanes Wilma (2005), Linda (1997), and Gilbert (1988), and Typhoons Haiyan (2013) and Tip (1979). A seventh unnamed Atlantic hurricane in 1935 reached similar speeds.

Only two storms have blown faster: Hurricanes Patricia (2015; 215 mph) and Allen (1980; 190 mph).

Here’s what Meranti looks like from space:

#Meranti strongest (JTWC max sust wind 185 mph) in WPAC since #Haiyan. JMA est’d pressure: 900mb. Wish we had recon. pic.twitter.com/zzyOwFTMjZ

— Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) September 13, 2016

Check out this visible satellite loop of the sun rising over Super Typhoon #Meranti. Just wow! #tropics pic.twitter.com/e6jq7wmYVA

— Wx Geek (@Wx_Geek) September 12, 2016

And the path it’s projected to take:

Wow. Just wow. Super Typhoon #Meranti continues to be a monster… Sustained winds of 185mph, gusts up to 225mph. pic.twitter.com/EqYz2us20d

— Melissa Le Fevre (@LeFevreWX) September 13, 2016

