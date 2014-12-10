Typhoon Hagupit Has Killed 27 People In The Philippines

The township of Magallanes in Leyte after Haiyan and before Hagupit. Photo: Chris McGrath/ Getty.

Typhoon Hagupit, which moved off the Philippines yesterday, has killed at least 27 people and devastated rural communities of the island nation.

Despite producing winds of up to 210km/h, the storm brought only a fraction of the forecast torrential rain, weakening as it moved across the country.

Authorities carried out the largest peacetime evacuation in the history of the Philippines in preparation for the storm, saving locals from a repeat of Super Typhoon Haiyan, which claimed more than 7,000 lives in November last year. It was one of the strongest tropical cyclones in recorded history.

Nearly 1.7 million people took shelter in evacuation centres after the government implemented a mass evacuation over the two days before the storm stuck last Saturday.

Just last month locals came together to mark the first anniversary of Typhoon Haiyan.

Now read A Huge Typhoon Is Heading For The Philippines, Just One Year On From Typhoon Haiyan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.