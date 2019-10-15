Japan's Typhoon Hagibis wrecked its fleet of bullet trains worth $300 million

Sahar Esfandiari
Twitter/NHKA screengrab from aerial footage showing seven Shinkansen bullet trains in Nagano, near Tokyo.

Flooding in Japan from Typhoon Hagibis has destroyed a third of its fleet of futuristic bullet trains, which are worth around ¥32.8 billion ($US300 million), according to The Japan Times.

The damage was caused as heavy rainfall sent water cascading into a train yard in Nagano, northwest of Tokyo. The area is home ten Shinkansen bullet train, according to The Associated Press.


Read more:
The sky turned a deep purple before Typhoon Hagibis hit the coast of Japan.

Video from Japanese state broadcaster NHK showed seven trains at the yard partially submerged under water.

The East Japan Railway Company said that ten trains, with a total of 120 carriages, were damaged, according to NHK. The figure is around a third of the fleet.

The company said that the flood water would likely ruin components stored underneath the carriages, which control functions like braking, power control and air conditioning.

Screenshot 2019 10 15 at 10.14.41Twitter/NHKFlooding was caused as a result of Typhoon Hagibis which made landfall in Japan on Saturday.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Japan’s main island of Hoshu late on Saturday.

It made landfall as a category 2 storm on Saturday before jumping to a category 5.

According to an earlier report by Business Insider the typhoon is the most powerful to hit the country in 60 years, reportedly killing 35 people and causing widespread devastation to homes and cities.


Read more:
At least 35 people were killed in the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 60 years

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.