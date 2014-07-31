6 Types Of Toxic CEOs

Company performance is directly tied to the actions and decisions of the CEO. A bad one can cause irreparable damage.

GetVoIP compiled the below infographic on the most dangerous kinds of chief executives, ranging from the over-confident gambler to the over-cautious hesitator.

See common types of toxic CEOs, as well as some stats on the personalities of America’s top leaders:

