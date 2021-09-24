How to choose the right type of grass for a lush green lawn

Consider how much traffic your lawn gets when choosing grass. gorodenkoff/Getty Images

Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

Knowing your grass type will help you take the best care of your lawn.

Some grass varieties thrive in hot weather, while others thrive in cool weather.

Some grasses can grow in transitional zones, where there are warm summers and cold winters.

Visit Insider’s Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.

Whether you have a manicured, verdant front yard or an invitingly lush backyard, grass can make your home’s exterior sparkle. Knowing your grass type can help you maintain your lawn and treat it with the care it deserves.

Carmen Uribe, landscape designer and CEO of the Los Angeles-based landscaping company A Greener Tomorrow, shares the most useful facts and her best tips on how to maintain your type of grass so every blade can stay healthy and green.

Cool-season grasses vs. warm-season grasses

You may not think of grass as a type of plant, it does in fact belong to a family of plants called Poaceae, which includes approximately 11,000 species. Similar to a USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map, grass types are divided into cool-season and warm-season grasses, with a transitional zone in between. Different grasses will grow and thrive in their appropriate geographical region.

“Warm-season grasses grow in hot, humid areas that experience temperatures between 80 and 95 Fahrenheit,” says Uribe. “These grasses go dormant and brown in the winter when temperatures drop below 65, which is why many homeowners [where temperatures drop] opt for cool-season varieties to ensure a beautiful lawn year-round.”

On the other side of the spectrum, Uribe explains that prime cool-season locations include parts of the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and most of the Northeastern regions of the US. “The temperatures here are cool and humid, and fall between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit,” says Uribe.

Both warm and cool-season grasses will have a longer dormancy period or show more signs of drought (brownness) when not in their adequate region.

The transitional zone, however, encompasses a strip of eastern central and mid-central regions of the US. This area allows for some grasses to survive in hot summers and cold winters.

Choosing the right type of grass for your geographical location will allow you to determine watering requirements, sun exposure levels, drought resistance, and traffic tolerance. Although there are thousands of species of grass, there are 10 popular types of cool-season and warm-season grasses in the US.

Take into account traffic tolerance

The key to maintaining a great-looking lawn is to be aware of any activity on and around it. This is especially important with front yard lawns on busy streets.

“Traffic tolerance refers to how resistant a lawn or sod variety is to pets, foot traffic, and regular activity and how fast it can recover,” says Uribe. “Zoysia and Bermuda grass varieties have the highest traffic tolerance.”

Cool-season grasses

Cool-season grasses stay green even when the temperature drops. Steve Prezant/Getty Images

1. Bluegrass Bluegrass, more commonly known as Kentucky bluegrass, is arguably the most popular and coveted grass type. Because of its shallow roots, bluegrass has a low drought resistance which allows it to thrive in the cooler northern regions of the country.



Botanical name: Poa pratensis

Poa pratensis Sun exposure: Full sun, light shade

Full sun, light shade Watering frequency: 1 inch (3cm) of water weekly

1 inch (3cm) of water weekly Drought resistance: Low

Low Traffic tolerance: Medium

Medium Texture: Soft and smooth

Soft and smooth Color: Deep green

Deep green Transitional: Yes

2. Fine fescue The fine, billowy blades of fine fescue make this grass a lawn favorite, including creeping red fescue, chewings fescue, sheep fescue, and hard fescue. Fine fescue grass is also well known for tolerating warmer conditions than other cool-season grass types. Botanical name: Festuca spp.

Festuca spp. Sun exposure: Low, mostly shade

Low, mostly shade Watering frequency: 1 inch (3cm) of water weekly

1 inch (3cm) of water weekly Drought resistance: High

High Traffic tolerance: Low to medium

Low to medium Texture: Fine, delicate

Fine, delicate Color: Medium green to blue-green

Medium green to blue-green Transitional: Yes

3. Ryegrass The perennial ryegrass is affordable, durable, and easy to maintain, which is why it is often found around schools, parks, and homes. Ryegrass, however, is not tolerant to droughts or freezing temperatures, making it a popular choice in the transition zone of the country. Botanical name: Lolium multiflorum

Lolium multiflorum Sun exposure: Full direct sunlight

Full direct sunlight Watering frequency: 2 inches (5cm) of water, 2-3 times per week in the summer

2 inches (5cm) of water, 2-3 times per week in the summer Drought resistance: Low to none

Low to none Traffic tolerance: High

High Texture: Coarse

Coarse Color: Dark green

Dark green Transitional: Yes

4. Tall fescue Because of its high drought and traffic tolerance, tall fescue is a popular grass type for athletic fields and parks throughout California. Tall fescue can take on a weed-like appearance and requires frequent mowing, about once or twice a week. Botanical name: Festuca arundinacea

Festuca arundinacea Sun exposure: 3-4 hours of direct sunlight, mostly shade

3-4 hours of direct sunlight, mostly shade Watering frequency: 1 inch (3cm) of water every 7-10 days, 2 inches (5cm) of water in the summer

1 inch (3cm) of water every 7-10 days, 2 inches (5cm) of water in the summer Drought resistance: Medium to high

Medium to high Traffic tolerance: Medium to high

Medium to high Texture: Coarse

Coarse Color: Rich, medium to dark green

Rich, medium to dark green Transitional: Yes

5. Bentgrass Bentgrass, also known as creeping bentgrass, is high maintenance and most popular for golf courses and athletic fields. While its deep roots allow it to store water, it does not typically survive in droughts due to its constant need for water. Botanical name: Agrostis stolonifera L.

Agrostis stolonifera L. Sun exposure: Full sun, partial shade

Full sun, partial shade Watering frequency: 1-2 inches (5cm) of water 2-3 times per week

1-2 inches (5cm) of water 2-3 times per week Drought resistance: Low to none

Low to none Traffic tolerance: High

High Texture: Soft and dense

Soft and dense Color: Light green to olive green

Light green to olive green Transitional: Yes

Warm-season grasses

Warm-season grasses can tolerate higher temperatures and are often more drought-resistant. TerryJ/Getty Images

1. Zoysia Zoysia grass, native to China, Japan, and other parts of Southeast Asia, is one of the most popular grass types for the US transition zone. The lush, green color and bouncy texture make it beloved during the spring and summer, but it goes dormant and brown in the winter. Botanical name: Zoysia japonica

Zoysia japonica Sun exposure: Full sun, partial shade

Full sun, partial shade Watering frequency: 1 inch (3cm) of water weekly in spring and summer

1 inch (3cm) of water weekly in spring and summer Drought resistance: High

High Traffic tolerance: Medium to high

Medium to high Texture: Dense, fluffy, wiry

Dense, fluffy, wiry Color: Light to emerald green

Light to emerald green Transitional: Yes

2. St. Augustine grass “Sometimes referred to as ‘carpet grass,’ St. Augustine grass is a perennial turfgrass that is tolerant of high summer temperatures and keeps its color at temperatures as much as 10 degrees lower than Bermuda grass,” says Uribe. “St. Augustine is also one of the most shade-tolerant grasses of its warm season family, and it thrives in irrigated areas with good drainage.” Botanical name: Stenotaphrum secundatum

Stenotaphrum secundatum Sun exposure: Full sun, light shade

Full sun, light shade Watering frequency: ½ inch of water twice per week

½ inch of water twice per week Drought resistance: High

High Traffic tolerance: Low to medium

Low to medium Texture: Coarse

Coarse Color: Deep blue-green

Deep blue-green Transitional: No

3. Bahiagrass Bahiagrass is one of the most preferred grass types of coastal areas in Florida and Southern California due to its high traffic and drought tolerance. This grass is native to Brazil, meaning full sun is a must. Botanical name: Paspalum notatum

Paspalum notatum Sun exposure: Full sun, little to no shade

Full sun, little to no shade Watering frequency: 1-2 inches (5cm) of water weekly

1-2 inches (5cm) of water weekly Drought resistance: High

High Traffic tolerance: High

High Texture: Coarse

Coarse Color: Muted, medium green

Muted, medium green Transitional: No

4. Centipede grass From the Carolinas to the Texas Gulf coast, centipede grass is well-liked for its heat tolerance, low maintenance, and its ability to withstand colder winters when grown in mild climates. This grass, however, is sensitive to alkaline soil which is not typically found in the American Southeast. Botanical name: Eremochloa ophiuroides

Eremochloa ophiuroides Sun exposure: Full sun, partial shade

Full sun, partial shade Watering frequency: 1 inch (3cm) of water weekly in the summer

1 inch (3cm) of water weekly in the summer Drought resistance: Medium to high

Medium to high Traffic tolerance: Low to none

Low to none Texture: Dense, coarse

Dense, coarse Color: Yellow-green

Yellow-green Transitional: No

5. Bermuda grass Bermuda grass is hailed as the most drought-tolerant of the warm season grasses. Uribe recommends the popular Tifgreen variety for Southern Californians in particular. It has a “low, dense growth habit and has fewer pest and disease problems than other grasses.” Botanical name: Cynodon dactylon

Cynodon dactylon Sun exposure: Full sun, little to no shade

Full sun, little to no shade Watering frequency: 1 inch (3cm) of water weekly in the summer

1 inch (3cm) of water weekly in the summer Drought resistance: High

High Traffic tolerance: Medium to high

Medium to high Texture: Slightly coarse

Slightly coarse Color: Light green to deep green

Light green to deep green Transitional: Yes

Insider’s takeaway

The importance of knowing your grass type, especially when you are first building your lawn, will allow you to know how well your grass will thrive and its specific care requirements. Understanding your geographical region, levels of traffic and drought tolerance of your area, and your ability to care for your grass type are the key to a beautiful lawn.

“If you choose the wrong sod variety, the results will be disappointing because it will look sparse, yellow, or bald,” says Uribe. “Before investing and planning on a landscape, you must determine your region, usage, and maintenance. Don’t waste time and money!”

How to make homemade weed killer out of 3 household ingredientsHow and when to plant grass seed based on where you liveWhat is crabgrass? How to get rid of the persistent weed11 pet-friendly houseplants that can coexist safely with your cats and dogs