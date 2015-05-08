This video can help you figure out whether you're the coworker everyone hates

Jacquelyn Smith

There are many types of annoying coworkers. There’s the gossip, the loud talker, the “only speaks in corporate jargon” — and there’s a chance you might be one of them.

To help you figure that out, Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors that shows what these annoying people actually sound like.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.