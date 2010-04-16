Type This Command Into Your Bloomberg Terminal And You'll Basically Get TheFlyOnTheWall.com

If you type “TNI ANA US BN” on a Bloomberg Terminal and hit GO, you’ll be greeted with a list of news stories that bares an extremely close resemblance to TheFlyOnTheWall.com, the realtime news service that’s been enjoined from reporting on analyst calls.



As you can see, it’s just a bunch of analyst recommendations, upgrades, and downgrades posted in a newsfeed.

If Bloomberg can do this, why did The Fly get sued?

Photo: Bloomberg

