Type This Command Into Your Bloomberg Terminal And You'll Basically Get TheFlyOnTheWall.com

Vince Veneziani

If you type “TNI ANA US BN” on a Bloomberg Terminal and hit GO, you’ll be greeted with a list of news stories that bares an extremely close resemblance to TheFlyOnTheWall.com, the realtime news service that’s been enjoined from reporting on analyst calls.

As you can see, it’s just a bunch of analyst recommendations, upgrades, and downgrades posted in a newsfeed.

If Bloomberg can do this, why did The Fly get sued?

Bloomberg Analyst Screener

Photo: Bloomberg

