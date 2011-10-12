Topless Women Protest Outside Of Trial Of Tymoshenko

Yesterday’s announcement that Yulia Tymoshenko will face 7 years in prison has seen strong responses.



Both the US and Russia have come out against the verdict, the BBC reports, while the EU foreign policy chief Baroness Ashton said, “This unfortunately confirms that justice is being applied selectively in politically motivated prosecutions of the leaders of the opposition and members of the former government.”

During the trial itself, protestors found other ways to express their anger. The Kyiv Post reports that five activists of Femen climbed the six-meter high sign on the Central Department Store with signs that read “Yu and Ya = same shit.” “Yu” stands for Yulia Tymoshenko and “Ya” stands for Viktor Yanukovych.

RT has (censored) footage of the protests:

