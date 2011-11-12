WATCH: Tymoshenko's Daughter Says Her Mother's Imprisonment Is 'Torture'

In an interview with RFE/RL, the 31-year-old daughter of jailed former Ukrainian prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, argues that her mother is facing health problems and a lack of treatment in prison.



“At the moment my mother is in a very critical state; she is kept in a cell, she cannot get up from the prison bed,” Yevhenia Carr said.

“And for the first time in the history of imprisonment, in criminal history, or [in the history] of the prisons of Ukraine, the investigation is carried out in a cell when the person is lying on a prison bed and cannot move.”

More charges have been filed today against Tymoshenko, who is already serving 7 years behind bars on charges widely criticised.

WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.