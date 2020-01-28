Tyler, the Creator responded to someone on Twitter who told him he'd never win a Grammy 9 years ago

Tim Mosenfelder/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Tyler, the Creator in 2011, left, and posing with his Grammy in 2020.

Tyler, the Creator won best rap album for “Igor” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

After the ceremony, he replied to a tweet from 2011 that said he’d never win a Grammy.

“I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE,” he wrote. “YES IM PETTY AS F—, GOOD DAY MARK.”

Tyler also tweeted in 2011 that he wanted his album “Goblin” to win an award: “That’s All I Want, Is Da Grammy.”

Tyler, the Creator proved many sceptics wrong when he won his first-ever Grammy on Sunday – and one sceptic in particular heard from the rapper directly.

I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 27, 2020

Tyler began to draw attention as the teenage ring leader of Odd Future, a rap collective that was infamous for violent language and homophobia. He released his debut solo album “Goblin” in 2011, which was slammed by many critics as “musically and lyrically insulting” and described as “tired shock-rap.”

But clearly, then-19-year-old Tyler had lofty musical aspirations even then. He also tweeted in 2011 that he wanted “Goblin” to win a golden gramophone: “That’s All I Want, Is Da Grammy.”

I Just Played Lonnie Some Cuts From GOBLIN. He Said " That Sounds Like A Nigga That Wins Grammys". Fuck. That's All I Want, Is Da Grammy. — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 10, 2011

“I Just Played Lonnie Some Cuts From ‘GOBLIN,'” he wrote, likely referring to Frank Ocean, another member of Odd Future who’s known by Lonny amongst friends. “He Said ‘That Sounds Like A N—- That Wins Grammys.'”

“I AM IN THE F—ING SUBMISSIONS TO GET NOMINATED FOR A F—ING GRAMMY DUDE. WHAT THE F—. THATS MY BIGGEST GOAL,” he wrote later that year.

ON TOP OF THAT I AM IN THE FUCKING SUBMISSIONS TO GET NOMINATED FOR A FUCKING GRAMMY DUDE. WHAT THE FUCK. THATS MY BIGGEST GOAL FUCK — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 2, 2011

In the years since, Tyler has pushed genre boundaries and transformed his public perception. He opened up about his queerness on his 2017 album “Flower Boy” and released the self-produced, melodic “Igor” to widespread critical acclaim last year. It became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Tyler’s first chance to win a Grammy came in 2018, when “Flower Boy” was up for best rap album. He lost to Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.”

