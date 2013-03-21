AD OF THE DAY: PepsiCo Doubles Down On The Psychotic Goat Meme

An oddly hilarious new Mountain Dew commercial is the second this year from PepsiCo to feature a homicidal goat (the first was Doritos’ Superbowl spot, “Goat 4 Sale”).



The video features Felicia The Goat, a “nasty” animal voiced by rapper Tyler, The Creator. The goat sits in a diner booth, freaks out on a waitress, chugs some Dew, and promptly hallucinates. It’s bizarre and entertaining, reflecting Tyler’s own persona — the commercial is expected to be the first in a line of Dew ads directed by the rapper.

Goats that talk like humans are trending right now, with this YouTube video racking up 13 million views.

Watch out for the awkward goat punch at 14 seconds:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.