Tyler Perry's Latest Box Office Bomb Shows A Terrible Trend In His Movies

Tyler Perry’s newest movie, “The Single Mums Club,” bombed over the weekend, making just $US8.3 million at the box office.

By far, it was Perry’s worst opening yet.

The film, about a group of women who form a support group, follows a recent trend of Perry films that have debuted poorly.

We took a look back at the director’s 15 films ranging from “Madea’s Family Reunion” up until his latest movie out this weekend.

Time after time, Perry’s “Madea” series has repeatedly been the director’s one successful box-office hit; however, the franchise’s latest instalment , “A Madea Christmas,” may prove it’s wearing its welcome.

The sequel debuted to $US16 million and has made $US52.5 million worldwide.

Perry’s box-office success began a descent after “Madea’s Witness Protection” in 2012.

His films aren’t exactly huge risks as the production costs for most of his movies hover around $US20 million.

“The Single Mums Club” is Perry’s final film with Lionsgate as the director heads to TV to focus his full attention on Oprah’s OWN network where he heads multiple successful series including ratings winner “The Haves and The Have Nots.”

His next project will be an adaptation of “The Single Mums Club” for the network.

