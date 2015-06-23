Tyler Perry is selling his ridiculously lavish Atlanta mansion for $25 million

Brittany Fowler
Tyler Perry Homezillow.comNot pictured: a giant parking garage — with a tennis court on top!

Tyler Perry is an actor, screenwriter, playwright, director, producer, and, last but not least, major real estate collector.

Although he just listed his palatial Atlanta mansion for $US25 million, he still has a $US62 million estate, $US3.6 million chateau, and $US7.6 million pied a terre — and that’s just in the state of Georgia.

Josh Reeves and Chase Mizell of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing for the seven bedroom behemoth that just hit the market.

Sitting on 17 acres of private land, this 34,688 square-foot mansion has it all.

Built in 2007 along the Chattahoochee River, it's described as 'the most compelling private residence to ever be offered to market in the history of Atlanta.'

Winding bike trails let you explore the great outdoors without ever leaving the property.

You can play night tennis on the lighted court on top of the parking garage.

Perry knows the only way to entertain is with a swim-up bar in a resort-style infinity pool.

And with ample formal and informal garden space, you can host huge parties.

The lavish front entryway sets the tone for the rest of the seven bedroom home, which has nine full and five partial baths.

Host a cocktail hour in the elegant living area with access to the outdoor terrace.

A kitchen this big demands a personal chef, possibly even a live-in cook, which is fine because the staff quarters here are top-notch.

Man cave possibilities abound in the French Provincial-style home.

You're pretty much guaranteed a spread in Southern Living magazine with a residence like this.

Sleep in on the weekends and replace your alarm with natural light.

Travel underground and dance the night away in an exquisite ballroom with a catering kitchen.

The mansion also has a hobby house, spa, and fully equipped gym in addition to the open living spaces.

No Hollywood mogul's home is complete without a full theatre.

A guard house and a presidential-level security system ensures 24-hour safety across the mansion and guest home.

The estate even has its own generator in case there's an outage.

Now check out what's for sale in the Hamptons...

This $US55 million country estate is unbelievably idyllic -- even for the Hamptons »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.