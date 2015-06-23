Tyler Perry is selling his ridiculously lavish Atlanta mansion for $25 million

zillow.comNot pictured: a giant parking garage — with a tennis court on top!
Tyler Perry is an actor, screenwriter, playwright, director, producer, and, last but not least, major real estate collector.
Although he just listed his palatial Atlanta mansion for $US25 million, he still has a $US62 million estate, $US3.6 million chateau, and $US7.6 million pied a terre — and that’s just in the state of Georgia.
Josh Reeves and Chase Mizell of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing for the seven bedroom behemoth that just hit the market.
Built in 2007 along the Chattahoochee River, it's described as 'the most compelling private residence to ever be offered to market in the history of Atlanta.'
The lavish front entryway sets the tone for the rest of the seven bedroom home, which has nine full and five partial baths.
A kitchen this big demands a personal chef, possibly even a live-in cook, which is fine because the staff quarters here are top-notch.
The mansion also has a hobby house, spa, and fully equipped gym in addition to the open living spaces.
A guard house and a presidential-level security system ensures 24-hour safety across the mansion and guest home.
