Tyler Perry is selling his ridiculously lavish Atlanta mansion for $25 million

zillow.com Not pictured: a giant parking garage — with a tennis court on top!

Tyler Perry is an actor, screenwriter, playwright, director, producer, and, last but not least, major real estate collector.

Although he just listed his palatial Atlanta mansion for $US25 million, he still has a $US62 million estate, $US3.6 million chateau, and $US7.6 million pied a terre — and that’s just in the state of Georgia.

Josh Reeves and Chase Mizell of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing for the seven bedroom behemoth that just hit the market.

