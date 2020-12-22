Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow once used a picture of 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli to make himself angry before games

AP Photo/Gregory Bull // AP Photo/Susan Walsh Tyler Glasnow and Martin Shkreli.

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow apparently had quite a strange pre-game ritual.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Glasnow would look at a picture of ‘pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli before starts to get himself angry and ready to pitch.

Glasnow has since moved on to other motivations as a part of his pregame routine, but Passan says the Rays pitcher “still thinks Martin Shkreli is a turd.”

Professional athletes have some pretty strange pregame routines.

Some may eat the same meal before every game. Others have a lucky shirt or a routine with tying their shoes before taking the field.

Update: Tyler Glasnow has moved on to other methods of pre-game motivation, as athletes often do, making sure to shake up their routines when they hit a funk. But he still thinks Martin Shkreli is a turd. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2020

Shkreli became infamous in 2015 after his company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, acquired an antiparasitic drug and raised its price by 5,000%. Shkreli is currently serving seven years in prison after being convicted of securities fraud.

On Twitter, fans were largely in favour of Glasnow’s unorthodox methods of pregame motivation.

Now that's a motivation technique I can get behind https://t.co/d9FuQl6Yds — Andrew (@NostraHyde) December 21, 2020

Man, sports are wild. I love it. https://t.co/UcGfY02L6T — Catie Harper (@CatieHarper) December 21, 2020

This is the best sports story of the year https://t.co/XtMqVXiQBh — marianne williamson’s best boy (@isancowboy) December 21, 2020

Laughing so unbelievably hard at this. Just Glasnow getting fired up and then ripping 97 mph cutters is great. https://t.co/4CT2CUB1og — Ryan Lynch (@RyanLynchwriter) December 21, 2020

Whatever it takes to get your fastball to 97 miles per hour.

