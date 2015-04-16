One of the internet's most famous economics bloggers has published his 3 laws for everything

Myles Udland
Tyler CowenWikimedia CommonsTyler Cowen.

Tyler Cowen, economics professor at George Mason university and noted economics blogger over at Marginal Revolution, has published his 3 oft-referenced laws.

They are:

  1. Cowen’s First Law: There is something wrong with everything (by which I mean there are few decisive or knockdown articles or arguments, and furthermore until you have found the major flaws in an argument, you do not understand it)
  2. Cowen’s Second Law: There is a literature on everything.
  3. Cowen’s Third Law: All propositions about real interest rates are wrong.

Read them, remember them.

