One of the internet's most famous economics bloggers has published his 3 laws for everything

Tyler Cowen, economics professor at George Mason university and noted economics blogger over at Marginal Revolution, has published his 3 oft-referenced laws.

They are:

Cowen’s First Law: There is something wrong with everything (by which I mean there are few decisive or knockdown articles or arguments, and furthermore until you have found the major flaws in an argument, you do not understand it) Cowen’s Second Law: There is a literature on everything. Cowen’s Third Law: All propositions about real interest rates are wrong.

Read them, remember them.

