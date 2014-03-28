Economics Professor And Blogger Tyler Cowen Was Pepper-Sprayed In The Face By A Classroom Intruder

George Mason University economics professor Tyler Cowen was pepper-sprayed in his classroom yesterday by a man claiming to make a “citizen’s arrest.” [via Gawker]

Local news station WJLA ABC7 reports:

The school says that on Wednesday afternoon during a law and literature class in this fourth floor classroom, intruder entered. He jumped up on the desk, announced that he was making a citizen’s arrest, and then pepper sprayed Professor Tyler Cowen in the face. Cowen ran into the hall, and the intruder chased him until an off-duty officer who happened to be a student in class caught him at one of the building’s exits and held him until police arrived.

Fortunately, Cowen seems to be fine. He’s back to work today.

Back to work! (as usual)…

— tylercowen (@tylercowen) March 26, 2014

Here’s a shot of the suspect being taken into custody.

