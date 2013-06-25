Economist Tyler Cowen Sees Two Worrying Possibilities In The Recent Surge In Interest Rates

Talk of ‘the taper’ has coincided with a surge in interest rates.

The big story in economics is the recent rise in interest rates.



In just the past several weeks, as talk has grown about reducing the pace of bond purchases via quantitative easing, yields on the US 10-year have surged past 2.5%.

Very recently they were barely above 1.5%.

In a post at his blog, Marginal Revolution, economist Tyler Cowen comes to two worrying conclusions about the rate surge that we’ve seen:

The major possibilities are not comforting. I can’t be talked into them by a day or two of market data, but we do need to look more seriously at:

1. The low rates really have been an artifact of Fed policy, at least to a much higher degree than many of us had thought.

2. Emerging markets tanked on the Fed communication, and so we have indeed been exporting bubbles through a “reach for yield” mechanism.

Critics of Fed policy have been hammering at both of these points: That low rates have purely been a function of Fed policy, and that low rates were creating bubbles. As Cowen suggests, the latest datapoints lend favour to both arguments.

