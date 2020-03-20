Tyler Cameron joked that he 'finally got into Hannah's pants' after wearing her clothes in a 'Flip the Switch' TikTok video

The Quarantine Crew/TikTok Tyler Cameron joked that he ‘finally got into Hannah’s pants.’

The challenge is based on Drake’s song “Nonstop” – when the rapper sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines, participants then switch places and clothes.

Brown and her season 15 runner-up have been spending time together over the past week, uploading TikToks by the pool during their coronavirus self-isolation.

Tyler Cameron joked that he “finally got into Hannah’s pants” after wearing the former “Bachelorette” star’s clothes in a “Flip the Switch” TikTok video.

Cameron and Hannah Brown’s self-titled “Quarantine Crew” uploaded a video to their joint TikTok account on Thursday showing them attempting the platform’s trending challenge along with four other friends.

The challenge is based on Drake’s song “Nonstop”– when the rapper sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines, participants then switch places and clothes.

The clip begins with Brown wearing a black crop top and cream pants while dancing in front of a bathroom mirror with two friends.

Seconds later, the video goes black – and Cameron appears wearing Brown’s outfit, and even holding her phone, as he shakes his hips to the song with his brother and friend Matt James.

The caption reads: “BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants.”

The pair sparked romance rumours earlier this month when Brown visited Cameron’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida after his mother died of a brain aneurysm, according to People.

On Tuesday, Cameron and Brown debuted their “Quarantine Crew”TikTok account when they uploaded a string of videos of the group of friends together by the pool.

Cameron was the runner-up on 25-year-old Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which saw her choose aspiring musician Jed Wyatt as her beau.

Wyatt proposed to her, but their engagement was short-lived after Brown discovered he had a girlfriend when he came on the show.

Brown broke up with him during the season finale, and then asked Cameron out on the show – and the pair have sparked talk of an on-and-off romance ever since.

