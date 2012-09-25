Tyco Is Paying $26 Million To Settle Claims That Bribery Was Its 'Typical' Way Of Doing Business

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tyco is paying $26 million to settle charges it operated “illicit payment schemes” around the globe, the SEC said Monday.Tyco’s improper payments won it $10.5 million in business in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to the SEC.



“Tyco’s subsidiaries … saw illicit payment schemes as a typical way of doing business in some countries, and the company illicitly reaped substantial benefits as a result,” Scott Friestad, acting director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.

The most profitable scheme was in Germany, where Tyco subsidiaries bribed government officials and recorded those payments as “commissions,” according to the SEC.

A Tyco representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

