America's Most Expensive Hotel Room Costs $US45,000 A Night -- And It's Non-Negotiable

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> At $US45,000 a night, the Ty Warner Penthouse in the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City is the most expensive hotel room in North America. So, what do you get for this (non-negotiable) price? For starters, you're 700 feet above Manhattan and have a one-of-a-kind 360-degree view of the city. You also get a personal butler who will tend to your every need, a chaffeur who will drive you anywhere in a Rolls Royce, and a $US65,000 bed with 22-karat gold woven throughout the bedspread. Take our tour of the Ty Warner Penthouse to see why it's one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the world. Produced by Will Wei. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.