NFL Player Breaks Down Crying In Postgame Interview Hours After Daughter's Birth

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton gave an emotional postgame interview after his team’s 23-3 win over Jacksonville.

Hilton’s daughter was born early Sunday morning. He stayed at the hospital with his wife and daughter and missed pregame warm-ups, but made it to the stadium in time to play.

He ended up having a great game (4 catches, 122 yards, 1 touchdown). He celebrated his touchdown by cradling the ball like a baby.

After the game, Hilton told CBS through tears, “I’ve been up since 4 or 5. I just came out here and gave it my all for her.”

“I’ve been up with my little girl the whole time and I just wanted to give her my all and play this game for her.”

Here’s the video. It’s great (via Big Lead):

