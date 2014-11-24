NFL Player Breaks Down Crying In Postgame Interview Hours After Daughter's Birth

Tony Manfred
Ty hiltonCBS

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton gave an emotional postgame interview after his team’s 23-3 win over Jacksonville.

Hilton’s daughter was born early Sunday morning. He stayed at the hospital with his wife and daughter and missed pregame warm-ups, but made it to the stadium in time to play.

He ended up having a great game (4 catches, 122 yards, 1 touchdown). He celebrated his touchdown by cradling the ball like a baby.

After the game, Hilton told CBS through tears, “I’ve been up since 4 or 5. I just came out here and gave it my all for her.”

“I’ve been up with my little girl the whole time and I just wanted to give her my all and play this game for her.”

Here’s the video. It’s great (via Big Lead):

 

