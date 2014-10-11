The Colts' T.Y. Hilton Burned The Texans Thursday Night

David J. Phillip/AP T.Y. Hilton celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown.

The Colts beat the Texans Thursday night in an exciting 33-28 contest. The Colts got off to a smoking start, scoring 24 first-quarter points before letting up on the gas.

A big part of the Colts victory was wide receiver T.Y. Hilton’s career night. Hilton repeatedly burned the Texans’ secondary en route to a career-high 223 yards.

On the Colts’ first drive, Hilton made a great over-the-shoulder pass on a long, 40-yard throw from Andrew Luck.

Later in the first quarter, Hilton booked it down field for a long bomb from Andrew Luck. He fell to the ground on the catch and got back up to run in the touchdown, but it was ruled after that he was down on the catch.

Again in the first quarter, Hilton got loose, caught a pass for a first down and then ran for 25 more yards before being tackled out of bounds.

Hilton was surprisingly only able to get one touchdown; however, it was a hugely critical one for the Colts’ victory. It came in the third quarter when he set it up by making this wide open catch along the sidelines.

Right after, Hilton finished the drive with an impressive catch for the Colts’ only second-half touchdown. He was somehow able to evade double coverage and then make a tough, twisting catch for the touchdown.

After last night, Hilton now leads the NFL in receiving yards with 604 yards.

