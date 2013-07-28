Soldier To Receive Medal Of Honour For Incredible Bravery After His Afghan Outpost Was Overrun

Ty Carter

An American soldier will be awarded the Medal of honour for incredible bravery while defending a remote outpost in Afghanistan overrun by hundreds of Taliban fighters, Stars & Stripes reports.



Staff Sgt. Ty Carter, 33, will be the fifth living recipient of the nation’s highest award, and the second for the 2009 Battle of Kamdesh.

“I don’t think it’s for me,” he told The Spokesman-Review. “It’s for everybody in the unit who sacrificed and held their own, the soldiers that gave their lives for us to be here today. They and their families deserve it.”

On the day of the battle, Carter was one of 54 members of B Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment defending Combat Outpost Keating in Nuristan Province, Afghanistan. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2009, the base was rocked with blistering enemy machine gun and rocket fire. More than 400 fighters were attempting to overrun the base.

Then-Specialist Carter sprinted across open ground to join his fellow soldiers on the perimeter, then ran back again to gather up necessary supplies despite withering enemy fire. Later, Carter noticed his fellow soldier Specialist Stephan L. Mace was wounded.

Stripes has more:

While Larson provided cover fire from within a nearby Humvee, Carter stanched Mace’s bleeding and placed a tourniquet on his shattered leg.

He realised he couldn’t carry Mace while he had his weapon. He returned to the Humvee and told Larson his plan. Larson got out of the Humvee and provided cover fire while Carter returned to Mace, picked him up and carried him through the hail of bullets back to the Humvee, and went back to firing.

During the 12-hour long battle, Carter continued to give medical aid to Mace, engage the enemy, and communicate with his fellow soldiers to retake the base. According to the Army’s official narrative of the battle, “Carter’s remarkable acts of heroism and skill, which were vital to the defence of COP Keating, exemplify what it means to be an American hero.”

Carter joins fellow Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha as the second recipient of the Medal of honour for the battle at COP Keating. President Obama will present him with the Medal of honour during a ceremony at the White House on Aug. 26.

