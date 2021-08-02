Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who banned mask mandates as the pandemic worsens in the state, tests positive for COVID-19

- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his spokesman announced.
- The governor also said he is receiving Regeron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.
- Abbott has banned mask mandates in Texas, even as the pandemic has worsened in his state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. His spokesperson said he is fully vaccinated.
“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” Mark Miner, Abbott’s communications director, said in a press release. “The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.”
Miner also noted that Abbott has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and was “currently experiencing no symptoms.” He also said that Abbott was receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.
Abbott has banned mask mandates in Texas, despite a worsening outbreak driven by the Delta variant of COVID-19.
On Monday evening, a video showed the governor appearing at a crowded meeting of the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch. Almost no masks were visible.
