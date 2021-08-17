Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who banned mask mandates, tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his spokesman announced.

The governor’s office also said he is asymptomatic and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott has banned mask mandates in Texas, even as the pandemic has worsened in his state.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. His spokesperson said he is fully vaccinated.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” Mark Miner, Abbott’s communications director, said in a press release. “The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.”

Miner also noted that Abbott has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and was “currently experiencing no symptoms.” He also said that Abbott was receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott has banned mask mandates in Texas, despite a worsening outbreak driven by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

On Monday evening, a video showed the governor appearing at a crowded meeting of the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch. Almost no masks were visible.

Abbott has vociferously fought against COVID-19 protections in recent months. He issued an executive order in May to prevent businesses and public schools from upholding mask or vaccine mandates. County judges attempted to bypass Abbott’s orders, but the Texas Supreme Court sided with Abbott and is forcing the counties to comply.