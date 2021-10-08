Truck drivers nationwide are prepared to strike if delivery giants do not come to the negotiation table, the Transport Workers Union says.

Citing a new survey of transport workers, the union says those companies must commit to new workplace protections.

The pressure comes as deliveries ramp up to the Christmas season.

The union representing thousands of Australian truck drivers has once again flagged the possibility of a nationwide strike, saying the results of a new safety survey prove employers should strengthen their commitments to secure employment and workplace safety standards.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) on Friday said a survey of over 1,000 truck drivers found a quarter felt they had been pushed to work beyond legal limits, with one in five saying they felt pressured to falsify driver fatigue logs.

The TWU claims one in eight drivers knew of employers offering illicit substances to their drivers in order to boost their time on the road, with 30 per cent of respondents saying they had also used stimulants to stay awake while driving.

In addition to on-road safety concerns, the TWU alleges half of surveyed drivers had experienced wage theft. Of the 22 per cent who recouped their losses, one in four waited a year for reimbursement.

The survey results arrive as part of the TWU’s offensive against Australian road transport giants, which the union has accused of inadequately addressing job security concerns.

The union is fighting for limits on how much work the delivery giants can outsource, commitments that work will be offered to employees before it is contracted out, and assurances labour hire will face equal pay and conditions.

“Workers know what happens when good, secure jobs are outsourced to the lowest bidder: safety standards plummet while the pressure on drivers skyrockets,” TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said.

Employees of transport juggernauts Toll, StarTrack, FedEx, Linfox, and Bevchain have called for the companies to re-enter negotiations, the TWU said, with several discussions flagged for the coming week.

However, “strikes will converge in a national day of action” if those companies do not make further assurances over the next week, the union said.

The TWU did not provide a specific timeframe for when that proposed strike action could take place.

It would not be the first round of industrial action to hit the sector as online shopping and supply chain constraints put massive pressure on the transportation industry.

Toll drivers held a 24-hour strike in August, disrupting countless deliveries, while workers at FedEx and StarTrack conducted their own walk-offs in late September.

In a statement obtained by the ABC, a representative of the Australia post-owned StarTrack said the company was committed to the enterprise bargaining agreement it has presented to the workforce.

A FedEx spokesperson told the national broadcaster the firm is “committed” to job security for its employees, but ceded the use of outside labour hire is necessary in when delivery demand peaks.

Industry participants and observers say demand for deliveries has been at Christmas peak levels for months, as lockdowns across the eastern states encourage Australians to purchase goods online.

Australia Post this week called a temporary pause on ecommerce parcel collection in Melbourne due to catch up on its backlog, marking the second time in recent months the carrier has suspended some parcel pick-ups.