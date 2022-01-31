The transport union and Menulog remain at odds over how delivery riders should be protected under Australian law despite a new pay scheme

After a Fair Work Commission ruling on rights for workers employed in food delivery, the union and Menulog are at odds.

Menulog has maintained the food delivery platforms that operate within the gig economy require new laws designed specifically for the industry.

However the Transport Workers Union has claimed the ruling as a win.

Australia has followed a raft of countries in defining a new pay scheme for employees working in the gig economy — but those fighting for delivery riders’ rights are still at odds about how they should be legally protected.

On Friday, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) decided that Menulog’s delivery riders that are classified as employees should be covered by the Road Transport Award, which also defines the pay of truck and van couriers, following submissions from Menulog along with a raft of industry bodies.

The decision came after Menulog asked the Fair Work Commission (FWC) late last year to create a new award to govern how it should pay employees that would specifically cover the “on demand delivery industry”.

It also marks an important checkpoint for the progress of a push for greater workers’ rights in the gig economy in Australia, following a slew of investigations and legal challenges to the treatment of workers employed by global giants including Uber and Deliveroo.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) celebrated the ruling as a win for delivery riders and its members, saying in a press statement that the decision was a “monumental leap forward in the industry”.

But Menulog’s response has been muted, with a spokesperson telling Business Insider Australia that the company is “currently working through the detail in the ruling”.

Menulog had originally said it wanted its riders to be covered by a new pay scheme designed specifically for the food delivery industry that could be crafted specifically for its unique working practices.

The company told the hearing that defining a new category of gig economy workers should be considered with a holistic view of the needs of the industry, which it said is “a new industry that simply did not exist 13 years ago”.

The industry needed a legal framework that was “purpose-built for that industry,” it said.

The submission to the FWC followed the British-owned company’s announcement in April last year that it would launch a trial in Sydney to reclassify its independent contractors as employees, the first among the food delivery companies — including UberEats, Deliveroo, and Hungry Panda — to do so in Australia.

In June, it became the first gig economy company to directly employee workers in Australia, offering a minimum pay rate and other benefits.

In a statement provided to Business Insider Australia, Menulog defined the ruling as the FWC’s “initial consideration” of an application for a “new modern industry award, fit-for-purpose for the on demand food delivery industry”.

“This is one of many steps in the process,” the Menulog spokesperson said.

“And while we remain committed to finding avenues for offering employment of couriers in a long-term sustainable fashion, we need to fully understand the impact of this decision and work closely with all relevant stakeholders as we consider the next steps.”

In contrast the TWU has painted the decision as the next step on the road to transforming how workers in the gig economy are protected by Australian law.

Nick McIntosh, national assistant secretary of the TWU, said the decision marked a win in the fight to end exploitation in the gig economy.

The union has been behind a push for greater accountability for the global companies that operate in Australia, particularly following the deaths of seven food delivery workers in 2020.

It has taken on several cases against gig economy companies and is currently fighting an appeal from Deliveroo over the unfair sacking of a rider.

“This decision is confirmation of what we have always known: that food delivery workers are entitled to the same minimum rights and protections as other workers in the road transport industry,” McIntosh said.