A Stock Called 'TWTRQ' Is Up 1,500% Today Because People Think It's Twitter

Getty/ Mary Turner

Twitter filed to go public yesterday, choosing the stock ticker TWTR. Twitter shares are expected to start trading before Thanksgiving this year.

But it looks like some investors are a bit confused. A company called TWTR Inc., which as far as we can tell has nothing to do with Twitter, was up as much as 1,500% today, but fluctuating wildly.

The stock has been halted after several outlets reported the news.

Take a look at the chart:

