Timberwolves Rookie Zach LaVine's Dunks Are Absolutely Ridiculous

If you haven’t yet heard of Zach LaVine — the rookie out of UCLA who appeared less than thrilled upon hearing he’d been drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves — now would be a pretty good time to get to know him.

The 13th overall pick strutted his stuff at a Seattle ProAm over the weekend, unleashing a fury of dunks that make a pretty compelling argument for a spot in the 2015 Dunk Contest. He might even be the early favourite. It’s one thing to dunk from the free-throw line, it’s an entirely different thing to windmill dunk from there. There’s also a pretty casual behind-the-back jam, if you’re into that.

Here’s the full video (via SB Nation):

