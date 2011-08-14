Where In The World Are Your Twitter Followers?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Twitter is the only place where it is socially acceptable to follow people you don’t know.It’s tough to figure out any information about the strangers who are reading your status updates.



Now you can learn their geographic location.

David Barker created an app that will tell you where in the world your Twitter followers are. It turns out my modest 1,400 followers are mostly in the US (67.5%), the U.K. (5.9%) & Canada (3.7%).

We’d like to see a breakdown by state. but it’s still pretty cool to know that I have followers in Aruba, Bolivia and Ghana.

To figure out where your Twitter followers are, head over to Twocation.

