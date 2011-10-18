In China, No One Will Help You After An Accident

Photo: 南方台今日一线 via Youku

Recent video of a two-year old getting hit by a van has stirred up Chinese attention.The news clip shows a girl in Guangdong being run over by a van, and then 18 onlookers passing by without stopping or calling for help. This very graphic video is available on Youku.



The clip has revived the debate on whether bystanders should help accident victims.

The Chinese courts set a precedent in 2006 when a young adult trying to help an elderly woman who fell was sued for $6,076.

According to Bloomberg, two separate polls in China determined that the majority of bystanders would NOT help an accident victim.

Since then, the issue of whether or not bystanders should help victims has been under heated debate. And many victims have not received potentially life-saving help for fear of lawsuits.

The Global Times in China has highlighted a number of similar accidents where the victims received no assistance from bystanders. In one incident, the victim only received aid after saying “I fell down myself. You don’t need to worry, it’s nothing to do with you.”

