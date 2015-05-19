Two Yahoo employees are battling to be on reality show 'Survivor'

CBS Shirin Oskooi was voted off the island in April.

Two Yahoo employees are in the running to get a spot on the next season of “Survivor.”

For its 31st season, the show is letting its fans choose the cast of castaways from a pool of 32 former contestants.

Shirin Oskooi, senior director of product management at Yahoo, was the 11th person voted off the island in the most recent season of “Survivor: Worlds Apart.”

She is a longtime fan of the show and had tried out 10 years in a row before finally being selected for the cast.

“My enthusiasm going into the game was like out of control,” Oskooi told the San Francisco Chronicle after she was voted off in April. If she got the chance to do it over, she said, “I wouldn’t start out the game so obsessed, so focused on ‘Survivor’ and annoying people from that. I would go in it more like I am everyday not talking about ‘Survivor’ all the time.”

Andrew Savage, deputy general counsel at Yahoo, made his “Survivor” debut in 2003, when he was a cast member on “Survivor: Pearl Islands.” A twist late in the game got him voted on the island.

“The desire to get back on Survivor and pour every ounce of energy I have into the game I love has been building for 12 years and it’s time to make it happen,” he told the Chronicle.

Thank you for all the support! It’s almost over so please keep voting! I want this more than anything. #VoteSavage pic.twitter.com/QGNZTQfCeP

— Andrew Savage (@survivorsavage) May 17, 2015

Viewers can vote for 10 men and 10 women each day. Voting closes May 20.

Even Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer tweeted her support.

