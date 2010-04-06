Two Women Try To Smuggle A Dead Man Onto A Plane

Two women have been arrested at an airport in Liverpool for attempting to smuggle a 91-year-old man onto a plane.



A dead 91-year-old man.

The female relatives of the deceased, aged 41 and 66, tried to get the corpse onto a flight bound for Germany, by dressing him in sunglasses and sending him through check-in on a wheelchair.

Staff became suspicious and prevented the trio from boarding the plane.

According to Reuters, the women were arrested on suspicion of failing to give notification of a death and were released on bail.

The man was believed to have been driven about 35 miles to the airport by taxi from Oldham, Greater Manchester, police added.

.

