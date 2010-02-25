Two Women Sue AIG For Not Letting Them Be In The "Boys Club"

Cigar Smoking

Two women filed a lawsuit against AIG’s derivatives unit for promoting a “boy’s club” environment and not including them.According to Bloomberg, Susan Potter and Deonna Taylor claim AIG managers misled them about salary caps, paid younger and male employees more for similar work and then fired them in retaliation for filing discrimination charges.



The women will have some obstacles to overcome to prove their case.

Potter was a receptionist at AIG who rose through the ranks to become a Vice President at AIG in Wilton, CT. Taylor was also a Vice President.

Also hurting their case are emails from the women to Cassano. (Provided to Bloomberg from Cassano at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in New York)

From Potter to Cassano in 2002: thank you for a “wonderful bonus.”

From Taylor to Cassano in 2008: thank you for “a career opportunity.”

(Another random thing we noticed: Susan Potter decorated for AIG’s Christmas party in 2005. She did a pretty awesome job.)

What AIG did wrong, they say, mostly points at Joe Cassano. One of the women claims Cassano said he prefers young workers with “curb appeal,” not those who look like his aunt. They also say Cassano “generally promoted a ‘boys club’ atmosphere and frequently made discriminatory statements about the staff.”

The women are seeking back pay, benefits and unspecified damages. AIG denied any wrongdoing.

